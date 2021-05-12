People let their pets decide who they date, new survey suggests

The way to someone’s heart is apparently through their pets.

A new survey suggests that when it comes to dating, people take their pets very seriously. Apparently, being a dog or cat person is a huge advantage when looking for love.

A recent survey suggests that pet owners in America trust their pets’ judgment when trying to date someone, Southwest News Service reports. According to the results, pets tend to be trusted over friends and family when it comes to relationships.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zesty Paws, a pet supply company, and questioned 2,000 single Americans about how their pets play a role in their dating lives.

According to the results, 68% of respondents said that their pet has a final say in their dating partners. Similarly, 68% said they trust their pets more than they trust their friends and a similar amount (67%) said they trust their pets more than family.

Of course, pets apparently also make good wingmen.

About two-thirds of the respondents claimed that their pet helped them score a first date. The results also showed, however, that if the first meeting between a pet and a potential romantic partner didn’t go well, there probably won’t be a second date.

Being rude to a pet was considered to be an unforgivable act by about 64% of respondents.

Respondents also agreed that they found it to be worse when their pet was mad at them as opposed to a boyfriend or girlfriend.

For anyone looking to win over a potential suitor’s pet, the survey’s respondents suggested the following methods: giving behind-the-ear scratches, giving treats, talking to the animal on a walk and simply by being nice.