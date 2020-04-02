Coronavirus: Doctor lifts spirits with TikTok dances

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This TikTok doc can’t be stopped.

Though much remains unknown about the novel coronavirus and when the global outbreak may end, one upbeat doctor in Oregon is lighting up the darkness with his stellar dance moves and social distancing memos.

Dr. Jason Campbell, a resident physician in the department of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in Portland, has issued doctor’s orders for his thousands of social media followers to stay hopeful and healthy during the worldwide pandemic, KGW reports.

HOW DID THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK START?

Though Campbell, 31, said he’s “always loved to dance,” his upbeat dances with OHSU colleagues in the hospital during the outbreak have recently gone viral on TikTok, with some receiving millions of views.

From the classic Cha-Cha slide to trendy TikTok challenges, Campbell reminds his 132,000 followers on the video-sharing platform to be cognizant of today’s times, with reminders like “you can still have fun while social distancing.” His performance of the “coronavirus foot shake” even caught the eye of Janet Jackson, who said that the stunt was “cute.”

“We've got to get through this with physical health, with mental health and dancing will do that,” Campbell told KGW of his social media mission. “Naturally I am just happy, positive, glass is always full in some way. It's just how you see the world.”

Though the occasional dances are all fun and games, Campbell emphasized that he and his coworkers treat their roles as medical professionals with the utmost seriousness.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Times are tough. We don't take that lightly. We're preparing very, very diligently to be ready at OHSU for what may come,” the doctor said. “And all the hospitals in Oregon are working together, which is really nice to see, because we know we're stronger together.”

“If there's any way you can help others; if it's by making masks, whether it's by sending money, then we want you guys to do that, because at the end of the day, we're here to save lives and make sure that we come out on the right side of this,” he said.

Campbell also shares his adventures on Instagram and Twitter, where he recently revealed why he started making videos in the first place.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Someone asked me why Tik Tok? Why the dancing videos? I told them in 20 years I want to see more women in surgery, black men in medicine and female leaders,” he tweeted last week. “So, I had to meet the youngest generation where they’re at... now we can have those discussions.”