Want a particularly creative way of displaying small, shiny trinkets around your home? Try this fun, inexpensive project and add a unique touch of style to your home decor!

We went to Grace Bonney, editor of Design Sponge, who showed us how to tackle this DIY in the video above.

Materials:

Pencil

Wooden Log

Saw

Stemless Wine Glass or Jar

Woodburning Tool

Step-by-Step Guide: