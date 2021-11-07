This is the most common day Americans decorate for the holidays

Families are about to dress up their homes to spread holiday cheer. But, if you’re not sure when you should hang your wreaths or twinkling lights, YouGov’s updated holiday decorating survey has narrowed down the most popular time to dress up your homes.

The market research company reran its survey for Fox News and consulted 3,000 Americans about their holiday decorating plans. The survey found that 2,789 of these respondents plan to celebrate holidays in November and December, including Hanukkah (5%), Christmas (91%) and Kwanzaa (3%).

When is the most popular time to decorate for the holidays?

The most popular time to decorate for the holidays is the day after Thanksgiving, according to YouGov’s survey. Twenty-four percent of American households reportedly choose this time to ring in the holiday season. After Thanksgiving but before December is a close second at 23%.

Other times people choose to decorate include before Halloween (2%), on Halloween or a few days after (3%), early November (9%), mid-November (15%), on Thanksgiving (4%), early December (16%), mid-December (4%) and a week before the holiday (1%).

When do people want to start seeing holiday decorations?

While the day after Thanksgiving is the most popular time for holiday decorating, the majority of Americans said they’re most comfortable seeing festive decorations throughout the month of November, according to YouGov’s survey.

Mid-November and the day after Thanksgiving tied with 19% of respondents being most open to seeing holiday decorations during these times.

Fourteen percent are open to seeing holiday decorations go up starting in early November while 6% chose Thanksgiving Day. Almost one in five (17%) wouldn’t object to seeing holiday decorations go up after Thanksgiving but before December.

Outside of November, some Americans are OK with seeing holiday decorations go up in October or December.

Five percent told YouGov they wouldn’t mind seeing Holiday decorations before Halloween, on Halloween or a few days after. Ten percent said they wouldn’t mind seeing holiday decorations in early December while 2% said the same for mid-December.

What are people decorating?

According to YouGov, four in 10 Americans (43%) will decorate their yards or the exterior of their homes for the holidays while seven in 10 (72%) will decorate their home’s interior. One percent of the survey’s respondents aren’t sure how they’ll decorate their homes yet.

When it comes down to how much people are spending on new holiday decorations, 22% of Americans will spend between $20 and $40 and 20% of Americans will spend between $81 and $100.