Disney World guest sues park, claiming employee ruined his marriage proposal

What was supposed to be one man’s special day at Disney World turned out to be not so magical.

Marc Rubin, 57, who was visiting from New York, had plans to propose to his girlfriend in front of Cinderella’s Castle, but things went awry when he got into an altercation with a park employee who asked he move from the parade route.

When the cast member, Nicole Guzman-Ortiz, 24, made the request, Rubin reportedly screamed at her, grabbed her shirt and threatened to punch her in the face, according to the arrest report.

But Rubin is now suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for more than $15,000 over the 2015 incident, claiming he was falsely accused of battery and wrongfully arrested, according to a lawsuit filed late last month.

The suit claims Rubin was “willing to accommodate” Ortiz’ request, but asked for a “brief delay” before moving so the rest of his group, who were minors, could return from the concession stand without losing sight of him. However, his request was denied by the park employee, despite “legitimate safety concerns.”

Shortly after the apparent altercation between Rubin and Ortiz, her manager came over to assist with the situation. At that time, Rubin reportedly became loud and aggressive toward him, as well, the arrest report states.

While the manager didn’t witness Rubin grab Ortiz, he told police he witnessed Rubin’s “demeanor and arrogance.”

Rubin was escorted to the park’s security office and later arrested and charged.