EasyJet passenger removed from flight for smoking in bathroom, 'putting whole plane in danger'

When an airline says no smoking on the flight, you better believe they mean it.

An EasyJet passenger traveling from Italy to England was greeted in Liverpool by police after sneaking a smoke in the lavatory and "putting the whole plane in danger," the Liverpool Echo reports.

Fellow passengers aboard the flight EZY7216 reportedly notified the plane’s crew to the woman’s actions somewhere between Naples, Italy, and Liverpool, the flight’s destination. A source for the Echo further claimed she had been running down the aisles before locking herself into a rear lavatory, prompting the flight crew to follow and ask her to vacate the bathroom.

Upon landing at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport, the pilot instructed passengers to remain seated while police officers escorted the woman off the plane.

“The passenger was removed for smoking in the toilet during the flight, putting the whole plane in danger,” the captain reportedly told passengers after the woman deplaned, according to the witness who spoke with the Echo.

Police later identified the woman as a Liverpool-area resident in her 30s, and confirmed that she was not arrested but instead “given a verbal warning.”

EasyJet has also confirmed to Fox News that police met with the passenger, who was “behaving disruptively.”

"EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time. Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behavior onboard," the airline said in a statement obtained by Fox News.



“The safety and well-being of passengers and crew is always easyJet's priority."