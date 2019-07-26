Expand / Collapse search
Disney unleashes fashion line to 'match' your dog

By Lucy Devine | The Sun
Forget shopping for summer bikinis and wedding guest outfits — Disney has dropped a matching human and dog clothing collection that's sure to be hot.

The 'Oh My Disney' Dog range is every pet owner's dream, featuring matching jumpers, jackets and jeans themed around pooches from our favorite Disney flicks.

Like dog, like owner! 

There's a denim jacket covered in "101 Dalmatians," a Max from "The Little Mermaid" t-shirt and of course a "Lady and The Tramp"-themed bag.

The pawesome collection includes a range of merchandise for both humans and pups. 

A personal favorite item is the blue tie-dye jumper reading "SQUAD," featuring several Disney dogs.

If that wasn't enough, there's even a homeware and stationery collection including a Max cushion, a pencil case and dog toys.

You and your pampered pooch can even eat and drink from matching dog bowls and cups.

You and your pampered pooch can even eat and drink from matching dog bowls and cups.

Other characters include Charles Muntz's golden retriever Dug from "Up" and German Shepherd "Bolt."

Reps for Mickey Mouse announced the launch of the special collection on social media this week. 

This week, Disney took to Instagram to post about the new range, posting a series of images of the cute collection.

"Put your paws together for the Oh My Disney Disney Dogs Collection, designed to celebrate the @disneypets that are too good and pure for this world!" the company wrote.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.