Couple seeks homes for foster puppies named after Taco Bell menu items

‘Taco bout a cute story.

One Oklahoma couple is actively seeking fur-ever homes for a litter of six foster puppies, born to a mama dog recently rescued from the kill list. The adorable pups, now two months old, are festively named after beloved Taco Bell menu items.

On July 23, Ally Turley Young took to Facebook to share the “tail” of a terrier that she and her husband, Steven, began fostering a few months ago. The couple was surprised to learn that the dog – rescued from the kill list – was pregnant, Fox 25 reports. The Youngs soon became pet parents to a litter of nine puppies.

MORE THAN TWO DOZEN SHELTER CATS MAULED TO DEATH AFTER PITBULLS BREAK OUT OF CAGE

“We had nicknamed our foster Taco Belle (because why not) so naturally each baby was named after a Taco Bell menu item,” Ally wrote on Facebook. “Sadly one of the little pups didn’t make it, but the other taquitos are now ready to find their furever homes.”

In the days since, the sweet adoption announcement has since gone viral online, with the woman’s post racking up over 24,000 likes, 30,000 shares and 35,000 comments to date.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ally reports that while Chalupa and Fiesta Potato have already been adopted, Cinnamon Twist, Crunchwrap Supreme, Doritos Loco, Quesarito, Gordita and Bellegrande are in need of loving homes.

The adoptions are being coordinated through Country Roads Animal Rescue in Oklahoma City.

Reps for Taco Bell did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the Tex-Mex naming inspiration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP