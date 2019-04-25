Dateless teen takes prom pictures with 'suave' grandfather

One California teen’s prom pictures have taken social media by storm, for the handsome date that escorted her for the classic photo op – her grandfather.

Earlier this week, Lancaster High School student Kaylah Bell took to Twitter to share the images of herself and her guest of honor, in a post that has since gone massively viral with a post that has since been liked 105,000 times and shared by more than 11,000.

“My papa knew I didn’t have a date to my prom so he matched me!!!” Bell captioned the festive photos.

The 17-year-old and her grandfather Alvin Hackett, 67, were all smiles as they posed in their formal best, Fox 35 reports. Bell looked lovely in a full-skirted violet, pink and blue gown – fiercely accented with a regal cape – while Hackett was dapper in a complimentary navy pinstripe suit and pink shirt and tie combo.

Of course, in an eternal prom tradition, the pair also exchanged a corsage and boutonniere.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Bell wasn’t flustered when she had trouble finding a date in the weeks ahead of the big dance – and cited Hackett as the logical choice to accompany her.

“I decided to ask my grandpa to take pictures with me because I knew that he has never had a prom, and he hasn’t experienced getting dressed up and buying a corsage and all of that,” Bell told Fox News on April 25.

“I also know how well he dresses every single Sunday for church,” she added. Her grandfather is the pastor of his own church, and she said he always rises to the style occasion.

Though Hackett couldn’t accompany Bell to the actual prom – as the age limit is 21, he did drive Kayla to the venue and posed for more photos there, Fox 29 reports.

Predictably, upon arrival, the two stole the show.

“Everyone was in awe. People were like, ‘You guys are so cute,’” Bell told Yahoo. “Everyone knows my grandpa is important to me.”

As she enjoys the end of her senior year and prepares to head to Azusa Pacific University in the fall, Bell said that she’ll always cherish the “happy memory” of taking prom pics with her special granddad.

Twitter users, meanwhile, largely went wild for the adorable – and apparently relatable – tale.

“Girl same,” one fan wrote, sharing what she claimed to be a photo of herself in the same situation in 2012.

“I tell you one day when she has settled down with her husband or not, she will not regret not taking her Dad out. This will always fill her heart with joy when he’s not around,” another commenter exclaimed. “I love my Dad so much I know she will always appreciate this moment so these other dudes don’t matter.”

“Honestly the only men that deserve us,” one agreed.

Others, meanwhile, gave Hackett a well-deserved shout out.

“We should all aspire to be this suave,” one declared.

“That’s what Paw paw’s do! Come through,” another chimed in.

“That's the best man that could have ever taken you,” another professed.