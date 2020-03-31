Danica Patrick on keeping calm and finding your passion in stressful times

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As Americans across the country continue to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, some may be experiencing higher levels of anxiety than they're used to. Fox News spoke to former NASCAR and Indycar driver Danica Patrick, who understands high levels of stress.

Patrick was recently under a high-pressure situation with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers when they nearly missed the last flight out of Peru due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

“We kind of got that last-minute 9-1-1 call around midnight the night before we left that the airport was going to shut down by 10:00 a.m.,” recalled Patrick. “So we had to be in a car by 6:00 a.m. … to get to the airport to be able to leave. And then, there was only one country open along the way that hadn't shut down its borders yet, and that was Costa Rica. So we fueled up there, and I mean, we just made it back within hours.”

It’s all about adapting for Patrick. She has constantly been able to adjust to new situations, and even grow because of them — whether it be racing in open-wheel Indycars or NASCAR stock cars, or taking on business ventures like her proprietorship of Somnium wines or her investment in Beam, a CBD (cannabidiol) wellness brand.

“I'm grateful for this time now,” said Patrick. “I've never really been afraid of that. In fact, I'm learning about astrology, and Aries are never afraid to transition and make changes. That's definitely been me in my life.”

Patrick said that partnering with a Beam was a natural fit for her busy lifestyle. Her Instagram page reveals her passion for fitness along with a range of unique workout routines that she created. She also uses Beam’s salve for sore workout muscles and it’s sleep aides for long trips.

While Patrick is continuing to work diligently as a businesswoman, she noted that social distancing is forcing her to take more time for herself, from cooking to reconnecting with friends. Patrick’s food tastes have transformed, too. In her 2017 book “Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan That Will Absolutely Change Your Life,” she delivered a variety of paleo-friendly recipes. Now, she’s cooking vegan meals. During the interview, Patrick’s fingers were still yellow from grating fresh tumeric and ginger for the curry she had made the previous night.

“I ended up making a pretty good curry last night, and the vegetables Aaron wanted were broccoli and sweet potato,” said Patrick. “So I roasted those first, but anyway, he said, ‘That was the best meal in a long time, babe. And that's saying something.'”

In addition to cooking vegan meals, Patrick also revealed to Fox News that she is about to start a Level 2 course in astrology, and is in the process of learning Spanish. She advised that during this time of social distancing, it's a beneficial time to learn what it is that you actually really love to do.

“I think it's a really good opportunity for all of us to find out what we really like to do with our time,” said Patrick. “We can regain some inner-self and get to know ourselves better.”

