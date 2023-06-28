Expand / Collapse search
Dad's hilarious obituary goes viral, plus a woman leaves her money to her cats

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
kentucky dad obituary

James Loveless, 60, of Eubank, Kentucky, died on June 14, 2023. His obituary, which is attracting attention online, reads, in part: "We don't know if he was married, but he definitely was a [ladies'] man. There was Kathy, Mary Lou, Tammy, Debra, Carrie, Tina, etc., etc. 'It's the bones,' he told us as he proudly pointed to his skinny, pasty-white legs. 'Women love a good shin.'" (Rocky Loveless)

'MODERATELY MISSED' – An Arizona man wrote a rip-roaring obituary for his father, calling him a ladies' man who loved beer, fried food and family. Continue reading…

WHITE CASTLE ROMANCE – A couple recently married at a White Castle location years after the bride, once a homeless teen, was helped by a fast food employee who worked for the chain. Continue reading...

'SABOTAGE' AT WORK? – Kirk Cameron, who's been sharing faith-filled and pro-family messages at public libraries across the nation, reveals his suspicion that an upcoming library event is being blocked.  Continue reading...

Kirk Cameron and his new book

Kirk Cameron, based in Los Angeles, is the author of two children's books, "As You Grow" and "Pride Comes Before the Fall." He and his publisher are organizing a "See You at the Library Event" for Aug. 5, 2023 — but said they're hearing from people that they cannot book library space for it. (Brad Schwartzrock/iStock)

SPICY YET PRICEY  A leading sriracha sauce manufacturer struggles to meet demand as chili crops fail, and online resellers are tripling prices in response. Continue reading...

PARIS MOMENT – A dad took his 8-year-old daughter to see the Eiffel Tower, where he convinced her that she made the structure sparkle. See the adorable video... 

'WANTED THEM TO BE LOVED' – A Florida woman reportedly left a pricey estate to her seven beloved Persian cats. Now, they're up for adoption. Continue reading...

cats Florida woman estate

Six of the seven cats remain in the care of staff at Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Florida as the animals await adoptions. (Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

URGENT CELL UPDATE – Why you should immediately get this new iPhone update installed for your security even if you set up automatic updates. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

