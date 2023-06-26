On crowded train, woman refuses to make room for others because she's been 'harassed' by men before

A 23-year-old female took to the AITA ("Am I the A––hole") subreddit on the Reddit platform to share a recent travel drama — receiving plenty of angry comment from others about her stance.

"I ride the train home from work regularly," wrote Reddit user "Illustrious–Sink–768" in her June 25 post.

"It's usually pretty empty," she continued, "but on Friday it was busy, for some reason."

When she climbed aboard the train it was empty, she explained, so she "took a seat and put my bag next to me."

However, she added, "within a few stops, a lot more people got on, and some people had to stand. There was a crowd of older men standing near my seat."

She continued, "I have been harassed by men on the train numerous times, and I was in no mood to let someone try to strike up a conversation or hit on me."

So, she added, "I left my bag on the seat next to me."

If there had been a woman standing near her, she "would have gladly given her the seat," the Redditor admitted — "but I didn't want a creepy guy next to me."

She said, "I'll spare you the details of the altercation, but basically a man told me, ‘You know people are standing, you should move your bag.'"

She added that "someone else told him to mind his own business."

This led to an argument, apparently, said the Redditor — and "an employee had to get involved, and moved me to the handicap seat."

Fox News Digital reached out to the original poster for comment.

​On the AITA subreddit, people can reply to posts and indicate the poster is "NTA" ("Not the A--hole"), "YTA" ("You're the A--hole"), "NAH" ("No A--holes Here") or "ESH" ("Everyone Sucks Here").

Users can "upvote" responses they think are helpful and "downvote" the ones that are not.

Many voted "YTA" on this post — saying that on a crowded train, everyone should have access to seating.

"YTA. You had no objective reason to believe these men would harass you," said one commenter.

This same commenter added that "hogging an extra seat on a crowded train simply because the people wanting to sit down are men is not OK."

Another commenter said, "YTA. If there are people standing, you should move your bag and make space. Seats are for people, not bags."

That commenter also added, "And you definitely should have moved it once someone said something."