Dad turns house into giant ball pit while family self isolates

Dads should never be left home by themselves.

Being stuck at home with the entire family can be hard, so one father in England decided to make the home a little more fun. Naturally, this meant turning the house into a giant ball pit.

Joel Conder and his family decided to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic due to certain health issues, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Feeling bad for his daughters, who were unable to go out, he decided to fill the house with 250,000 balls to make things more fun.

Enlisting the help of a friend, Conder filled the house while he was the only one home and nobody knew what was happening.

“My wife and my kids didn’t know, I was working on the idea with my friend and I was like, ‘It can’t just be like a few balls around your ankles, you’ve got to jump in and get lost in it,’' Conder told SWNS.

“We as a family started to isolate, we started to cut down on things we were doing,” he explained. “We wouldn’t take the kids to soft play, I stopped taking Chloe to swimming lessons. So I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, this is perfect, we can create our own soft play at our house, by turning it into a giant ball pit.'”

Conder said that his daughters, Kaci, Grace, Sophie and Chloe, came home before their mom. “Everything was worth it just for that reaction,” he said. “They were shrieking with laughter. Kaci was like, ‘Mom’s going to kill you.’ Then Sarah came home, her face was like, 'Oh my god, what have you done?'”

Fortunately, Conder’s wife seems to have come around.

"Then she dived in and started playing with all of us,” he said. “It’s honestly one of the best memories I think we will have.”