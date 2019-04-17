Dad shreds 92 pounds so he can keep up with kids

This isn’t your standard dad bod.

A Montana father-of-three says he was spurred to shred nearly 100 pounds when he noticed he couldn’t keep up with his kids.

It all started in 2017 when 290-pound Jeremiah Peterson, 40, took a hiking trip with his wife and 9, 7 and 6-year-old and found himself constantly gasping for air.

“Instead of remembering all the good memories we had made on this trip all I can remember is this one thing that kept playing in my head over and over again,” Peterson wrote on Instagram.

“I found myself running out of breath and having to take breaks way before my [kids].”

So the pop decided to turn his flab into abs — and achieved his goal in just five months.

He dropped from a size 42 jeans to 33, thanks to a strict keto diet and an intense exercise regimen, according to ABC 10.

