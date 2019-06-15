Dad pranks daughter with short shorts in hilarious 'Parenting 101' video

One man has been crowned the dad of the year for pranking his teenaged daughter with a hilarious “Parenting 101” fashion lesson, poking fun at the girl’s penchant for denim cutoffs by surprising her with a pair of his own short shorts.

“You wear yours out in public? I will wear mine! Parenting 101!” funny dad Jason Hilley captioned a must-see home video, shared to Facebook on June 12. In the hysterical 75-second clip, which has since been viewed 24 million times, Hilley and his young son burst into the girl’s room for an impromptu schooling.

“Kendall, we have to have a talk,” the father begins, as a mortified Kendall raises a hand to her mouth and the little boy cackles in delight.

“Get your shorts, we’re gonna see whose fit better,” Hilley continues of the “butt cutting shorts.”

“Which ones?” she asks, which her dad describes as “the new ones we bought that were supposed to be a lot longer.”

Complying, Kendall shimmies on the shorts under an oversized long-sleeved top.

“Yeah, exactly!” Hilley cries of the cropped-style cutoffs once she has them on, with Kendall erupting in giggles.

“Whose are shorter, babe?” the silly dad asks as he strikes a pose in the mirror and looks at the camera, which is evidently held by his wife.

“I can't handle y'all,” the woman laughs.

“I’m picking her up from school, with these on,” a serious Hilley continues, rubbing and slapping his thigh.

“These aren’t even that short!” Kendall protests, checking out her shorts in the mirror.

“No, neither are mine!” the dad fired back.

In the days since, the legendary family moment has gone viral with over 144,000 shares, 11,000 likes and 6,700 comments to date.

“Absolutely wonderful, dad of the year!!!” one fan declared.

“Good job dad, that’s a clever way to put things into perspective for your daughter,” another agreed.

“She is one lucky girl. She’ll understand someday,” one commenter said. “You’re doing awesome. Keep it up. Happy Father’s Day!”