Creepy hidden cellar full of green liquid discovered in vacation home

It’s never a good sign to find a basement full of oddly colored water.

A video recently surfaced on TikTok that shows a man claiming his rental house had a cellar located beneath the living room. When he opened the door to the underground room he discovered a dark room full of bright green water.

A user named Robertibus, from Worcester, U.K., posted the video to his TikTok page, where it showed him and his dog inspecting the cellar located in the middle of the living room floor. Robert, who declined to give his full name for privacy reasons, opens the door and sarcastically comments that it’s "not creepy in the slightest."

RATTLESNAKE BITES 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL MULTIPLE TIMES IN DAD'S BACKYARD, REVEALING PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN ALLERGY

He then heads down into the dark room, where he finds that the floor is covered with several inches of green water.

Robert spoke with Fox News and explained that he later found out that the green water was the result of a plumber looking for a leak. The water had been dyed a bright color to make it easier to spot, according to Robert.

The house, which Robert said was rented for a family vacation, apparently had some other weird features, like a random hole in the wall filled with tools. Despite that, Robert said he and his family had a good time.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"In reality, the biggest issue with the house was the lack of phone signal and the poor Wi-Fi over anything actually that spooky," Robert explained.

Robert said there was one event, however, involving a disappearing and then reappearing TV remote that apparently couldn’t be explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well the remote appeared out of nowhere," he added. "(We) spent about an hour looking for it, taking off cushions looking down the back of the sofa, etc. Then in the morning we came down and it was just sat on the sofa. To be fair, that one had me stumped."