'Crazy plane lady' Tiffany Gomas comes out as 'anti-woke' with bikini-and-beer pic

The Texas woman who became famous after having an outburst on a plane last year seemingly came out as conservative-leaning on X this week.

Tiffany Gomas, who was dubbed "Crazy plane lady" last summer after her July 2 flare-up went viral on social media, publicized her "anti-woke" views on X.

On Wednesday, Gomas posted a mirror selfie of herself wearing a red, white and blue bikini while holding a can of Ultra Right Beer, an "anti-woke" company.

"Wonder how many people I’m gonna piss off with this post," the Texas resident captioned the photo.

TEXAS WOMAN SNEAKED THROUGH SECURITY AFTER AMERICAN AIRLINES MELTDOWN: POLICE DOCS

The picture, which racked up over 55,000 likes, received positive attention from conservative social media users.

"Liberals have nothing on conservative women. Looking good, Tiffany!" one commentator wrote.

"Why don’t liberal women look like this?" another said.

A day after posting the swimsuit picture, Gomas alluded to some more of her right-wing views and referenced "triggering" people on the app.

"Think I need to write a book on ‘how to trigger people.' Ooof," she tweeted Thursday.

‘CRAZY PLANE LADY’ KICKS OFF COMEBACK AFTER VIRAL AMERICAN AIRLINES MELTDOWN

On Friday, she weighed in on the hot topic of biological men playing in women's sports.

"So… is now an appropriate time to tell y’all men don’t belong in women’s sports?!" she wrote on X.

"Wow didn’t realize yore [sic] a bigot as well as a fascist. Yore [sic] on a roll," a critic said.

"Don't use words that you don't know the definition of," Gomas shot back.

The social media star became famous last summer because of a video that appeared to show her earnestly frightened by a supernatural force on an American Airlines flight. She was filmed walking down the plane's aisle while deplaning, telling passengers that something "back there is not real."

'CRAZY PLANE LADY' TIFFANY GOMAS FINALLY REVEALS REASON BEHIND HER VIRAL PLANE FREAKOUT: 'REALLY BAD ENERGY'

"I don’t give two f---s, but I am telling you right now, that motherf----- back there is not real," she yelled.

In November, Gomas later told Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" podcast that the situation stemmed from an "altercation" with a fellow passenger.

"You know, the reason I probably haven’t come out yet, 'cause it’s like so cringe – I did not see anything," she said. "So I got in a bit of an altercation. It spiraled out of control. It was not my best moment."

"I mean, it was actually a horrible moment," she added. "It’s absolutely mortifying."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Gomas and Ultra Right Beer for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.