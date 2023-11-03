Expand / Collapse search
'Crazy plane lady' Tiffany Gomas finally reveals reason behind her viral plane freakout: 'Really bad energy'

Gomas told the 'Pardon My Take' podcast Friday she was distraught over an altercation with a fellow airline passenger

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
‘Crazy plane lady’ Tiffany Gomas finally reveals reason behind her viral plane freakout

Tiffany Gomas, the Texas woman who went viral for her outburst on a commercial flight, has finally set the record straight on what she saw that led her to leave the plane distraught on July 2.

While speaking on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" podcast Friday, Gomas explained what really happened that led to her viral meltdown on an American Airlines flight before take off, revealing that it was her reaction to an "altercation" with a fellow passenger that "spiraled out of control."

The clip of the incident that took the internet by storm this summer depicted a distraught Gomas walking down the center aisle of the plane before turning to flight attendants and other passengers and stating, "I don’t give two f---s, but I am telling you right now, that motherf-----  back there is not real."

TEXAS WOMAN SNEAKED THROUGH SECURITY AFTER AMERICAN AIRLINES MELTDOWN: POLICE DOCS

Tiffany Gomas gestures during meltdown on American Airlines flight at DFW

Dallas marketing executive Tiffany Gomas is shown on an American Airlines plane during a meltdown caught on video by fellow passengers on July 2.  (@knuckelslawncare/TikTok)

She took to social media in August to apologize for the outburst. But the cryptic quote from Gomas had gone unexplained until now, prompting many on social media to speculate for months about what she really saw, with theories spanning from the mundane to the paranormal.

Finally, on Friday, the Dallas marketing executive told podcast co-hosts "Big Cat" & "PFT Commenter" she was reacting to an argument with another passenger and hadn’t revealed the truth for months because she found the situation "cringe" and "mortifying."

"You know, the reason I probably haven’t come out yet, 'cause it’s like so cringe – I did not see anything," she said.

Gomas continued, "So I got in a bit of an altercation. It spiraled out of control. It was not my best moment. I mean, it was actually a horrible moment. It’s absolutely mortifying."

Noting how viral her meltdown went, she said, "450 million-plus people have seen it."

"Thank God people, like, don’t think it’s me, though. I’m cool – I’m cool with that. I’m happy they don’t think it’s me," she added, mentioning the one bit of consolation she found after the incident.

‘CRAZY PLANE LADY’ KICKS OFF COMEBACK AFTER VIRAL AMERICAN AIRLINES MELTDOWN

Tiffany Gomas Selfie in apology video

Tiffany Gomas posted an apology video on Aug. 13, saying her profanity-laced rant aboard an American Airlines flight was "uncalled for" and seeking to raise awareness for mental health and cyberbulling. (Tiffany Gomas/X)

Big Cat asked her about her now-infamous line about someone on the plane not being "real," and the reactions that people had thinking she saw something otherworldly. He said, "So, what you’re saying is that clip we all saw, ‘that motherf----- is not real’ is not, like, you thinking that someone is an alien, it was just the tail-end of an argument?"

Gomas clarified, "It was an expression of speech."

The co-host followed up, "So, it was just like, you had an argument with some guy on the plane and then as you’re leaving, you’re like, ‘That motherf----- is not real.’"

She confirmed that’s how the incident went, replying, "Yeah."

Author compares strategies of viral sensations Tiffany Gomas, Oliver Anthony Video

When pressed on what started the argument between her the "guy," Gomas appeared hesitant to answer. She was light on details and claimed the incident stemmed from her giving up her aisle seat and moving to the middle seat.

The only further comment she added on the podcast was, "There was really bad energy and I don’t want to get into all the details of that. It’s just, as you know, it’s ongoing."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 