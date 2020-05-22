Crayola releases 'colors of the world' crayons representing more than 40 skin tones

Every body is beautiful — and Crayola has released an inclusive new line of crayons to celebrate just that.

The iconic art supply company has created a palette of 24 global shades for its new “Colors of the World” box, which is designed to illustrate more than 40 skin tones.

Because Crayola believes that every child should be able to “creatively and accurately color themselves into the world they see around them,” the brand hopes the new line can help cultivate a more inclusive world for kids of all ages, races, cultures and ethnicities.

MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF AMERICANS FEEL BURNED OUT FROM WORKING REMOTELY DURING PANDEMIC: STUDY

"With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance," Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele said of the news, announced on Thursday. "We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves."

The Colors of the World shades were developed in partnership with Victor Casale, former chief chemist of MAC cosmetics and current CEO of MOB Beauty. With over 30 years’ experience in developing diverse foundation shades, Casale worked with the brand to make a palette that would authentically reflect what Crayola describes as “the full spectrum of human complexions”

"I have spent my life trying to create truly global shade palettes because I know what it's like to be with a person who has finally found their exact match. They feel included and recognized, and I am hoping every child who uses these crayons and finds their shade will have that feeling," Casale said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Growing up, I remember mixing the pink and dark brown crayons to try and make my shade, so I was thrilled when Crayola asked for my help to create the Colors of the World crayons."

Slated to hit store shelves in July, the exciting new crayons will be sold in 24 and 32-packs, the latter featuring new hair and eye colors as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Each of the Colors of the World crayons will be wrapped in “gradient” skin tone labels with the color names listed in English, Spanish and French. Color names like “light golden,” “deep almond” and “medium deep rose” were selected to be realistic and relatable, helping kids easily chose the shade they most identify with.