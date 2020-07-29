Couple sues California hotel for 'miserable' wedding experience: report

It’s never a good idea to add stress to a couple’s wedding weekend.

A couple is suing a hotel for making their wedding a day a “miserable” experience. Apparently, despite having a reservation and confirming it, the soon-to-be-wed couple arrived at the hotel the day before their wedding only to be told that their room was no longer available.

Jess Fernandez and Janet Heller filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, NBC Los Angeles reports. According to the suit, the couple is seeking unspecified damages against the Portofino Hotel and Marina in Redondo Beach for the incident that occurred in September 2019.

The suit reportedly claims that the couple was moved to another hotel with inferior accommodations because the groom is Latino.

Fernandez says the hotel had confirmed the reservation with him, but when he and his fiancé arrived at the hotel, they were told the room was unavailable. The couple was reportedly told by a supervisor that the room they had reserved had become uninhabitable.

The groom, however, says that he walked the third floor of the hotel (where the room was located) and didn’t see anything amiss. Additionally, he says multiple Caucasian guests checked in during the time period.

Fox News reached out to the Portofino Hotel and Marina but did not immediately receive a response.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the suit says that the new accommodations (which were located at a different hotel) were inferior to what they had originally booked. Additionally, the suit reportedly states that street noise disrupted their sleep and led to a “miserable” experience for the couple on their wedding day.