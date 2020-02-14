Twitter praises couple's unique marijuana-themed baby names: 'Kept with the theme'

This weed-loving couple got more creative than the typical “Mary Jane” moniker marijuana aficionados have used in the past and instead opted to name their daughters SaTiva and Indica – two types of cannabis plant.

In a post that has racked up nearly 18K retweets and 95K likes, Twitter user Fred Lee shared the news that he had become an uncle for the second time and that his brother had chosen to stick with the marijuana theme he and his partner chose for their first daughter.

“UPDATE: My brother is excited to announce the birth of his 2nd daughter!” Lee wrote in the post, before following it up with a “…and before you ask, yes, her name is exactly what you think it is.”

Attached to the February 2020 post was a tweet Lee had shared in 2018 announcing the birth of his first niece, who was named “SaTiva,” a play on the sativa plant, which is known as more of a head high, whereas indica is a body high.

“My first niece is named SaTiva…I just…” the uncle posted.

The proud uncle was impressed that his brother "kept with the theme."

Those on Twitter had a field day with the comments, suggesting other options if the family continues to expand.

But most were surprised by how much they liked the unusual names.

Hopefully, the little ones will grow up to appreciate their unique monikers as much as social media does.