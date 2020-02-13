Photographer at Georgia newborn's photo shoot captures parents sleeping on couch

Parenting can be tiresome, so there are understandably times when you’re going to get sleepy.

One Georgia couple, however, was so exhausted from their parental duties that they ended up falling asleep during their newborn son’s photo shoot.



Thankfully for them, the photographer they hired managed to capture the sweet moment on camera.



Newborn photographer Sarah Jankowski, owner of Simply Joyful Moments Photography, shared the snaps on her business Facebook page.

“While I was busy posing baby, my assistant whispered at me to turn around and I saw mom and dad snoozing on the couch during the session. Every parent knows the sleep-deprived exhaustion that comes with having a newborn, we've all been there!” Jankowski wrote.



She added: “I'm so grateful they trusted me enough with their brand new little one that they were able to get in a much-deserved nap.”

Jankowski said the resting parents woke up 45 minutes later and were happy to have caught some shut-eye during the photo shoot.

"Mom and Dad were telling me how their baby was keeping them up a lot and how tired they were," she told Kidspot. "This was their first child, so it was all new to them."

The photographer, who’s been doing newborn shoots for eight years, told the new parents to relax and simply enjoy watching the photo shoot. The mom and dad took her advice and then some.



Still, Jankowski said she wasn’t surprised to see the parents catching some z's during their downtime.



“I keep my studio nice and warm for the babies and there is dim lighting and white noise so it is a very calm and relaxing space. You could tell they really needed a nap, so we didn't wake them,” she said.

What’s more, the doting parents now have photos to remind them of the candid moment forever.