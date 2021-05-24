Couple gets married on flight, gets in trouble for breaking COVID regulations

Airlines apparently aren’t fans of surprise weddings.

Over the past year, couples looking to get married have had to get creative due to various restrictions the coronavirus lockdowns have brought on.

One couple in India may have thought that they found a good loophole, but things probably didn’t work out the way they were hoping.

A couple named Rakesh and Dakshina booked a flight on a SpiceJet plane for their wedding ceremony, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. They reportedly chartered a flight from Madurai, India, and invited friends and family to view the mid-air ceremony.

According to the news service, the couple brought 160 guests with them on the plane.

They also reportedly did not tell the airline what they were doing. Unfortunately, this caused a problem when the airline found out, as the gathering broke the local COVID-19 regulations.

The flight flew over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple, which is where the couple originally intended to get married.

It is unclear what penalties the couple could face, although the airline appears to be ready to take action.

According to SWNS, a SpiceJet official said, "They were already informed considering the Covid guidelines. However, despite repeated requests, the guests did not follow the guidelines. The airline is taking action as per the rules laid."

Airport officials, meanwhile, say that they had no idea that about the couple’s plan to host the wedding on the plane.

An airport official told SWNS, "The airport authority officials are totally unaware about the marriage ceremony which took place mid-air."