Couple who got engaged at KFC in South Africa just celebrated 'the wedding of our dreams'

A couple in South Africa will soon be enjoying the honeymoon of their dreams thanks to some Christmastime generosity from a jolly old bearded fellow.

We’re talking, of course, about Colonel Sanders.

Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, who became viral sensations after getting engaged in a South Africa location of KFC, officially tied the knot on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Thaba Eco Hotel in Johannesburg. But while KFC South Africa has already pledged to fund the couple’s honeymoon in New York — and live-streamed the actual wedding on social media — it was local well-wishers and corporate sponsors who helped to fund their New Year’s Eve nuptials.

As reported by South Africa's The Star, the groom’s suit was purchased and donated by Black Coffee, a popular South African DJ, and the bridesmaid dresses were donated by actress Tsholofelo Matshaba.

Dozens of corporate sponsors also pitched in to pledge their wares or services, including but not limited to Bride & Co (which designed the bride’s custom-made gown), Le Cruset, Land Rover, Puma, Woolworths, Amstel, Coca-Cola, Viceroy, Krispy Kreme, Jameson and Polo, to name just a few.

“Mzanzi [South Africa] gave us a chance to have the wedding of our dreams,” the couple said in a statement provided to The Star. "We are grateful to everyone who pledged and the millions of South Africans who supported us.”

Footage of the couple’s engagement first began making the rounds in November, after which KFC South Africa asked for help identifying the lovebirds.

“Please help us find this beautiful couple,” KFC South Africa wrote in a Twitter post. “DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too … We love love.”

Within hours, the couple was identified.

And while some users took to the comments to poke fun at the man’s proposal venue, the majority of the reactions celebrated their happy moment.

“Brought tears to my eyes, they look so in love!!” one wrote.

“Never judge anyone's standard of living. This must be a dream come true, beginning of happy life,” another said.

Mkansi and Soldaat, meanwhile, were already married, but were never able to afford anything but a small traditional ceremony, he told CNN.

Gerren Keith Gaynor contributed to this report.