KFC proposal goes viral as social media offers to pay for couple's wedding

A man’s decision to propose to his girlfriend inside of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in South Africa has gone viral.

In a video posted on Twitter, the man is seen on bended knee asking for his lady’s hand in marriage. The couple is surrounded by KFC customers feverishly reacting to the surprise proposal.

KFC South Africa reposted the video asking the public to help them identify the couple.

“Please help us find this beautiful couple,” the Twitter account posted on Thursday. “DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too … We love love.”

Within hours, the couple was identified by KFC as Hector and Nonhlanhla.

Kateka Malobola, who posted the original video, said on Friday that the responses to the couple’s viral proposal have been overwhelming.

“It’s not even about the video, it’s about love,” he said. “The man ... I’m not as brave as he is. He went down on one knee in front of everybody at KFC. Everybody came running from outside that heard the screams from the cashiers and the patrons ... it’s genuine love.”

While some social media commentary poked fun at the man’s decision to choose KFC as the venue to pop the question, most reactions were positive.

“The beautiful moments don't have to cost much!” one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Oh my brought tears to my eyes, they look so in love!!”

“Never judge anyone's standard of living. This must be a dream come true, beginning of happy life,” one person tweeted.

“That's why we don't find happiness, we focus on material things,” another person wrote.

The fanfare surrounding their unorthodox proposal garnered more than likes and retweets, however, as businesses and generous South Africans offered to help pay for the couple’s wedding, honeymoon and gifts.