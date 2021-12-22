Couple accidentally bought house from popular Christmas movie, now has to deal with surprise visitors

It’s important to Google a house before buying it.

A couple in the United Kingdom say they bought a house, not realizing that it had been featured in a popular holiday movie. Now, they have to deal with fans of the movie stopping by to take pictures and ask questions.

Jon and Cressida Bromley accidentally bought the house from the 2006 Christmas rom-com ‘The Holiday,’ Southwest News (SWNS) reports. To be more accurate, they bought the house that the cottage in the film was directly based on.

During preproduction on the film, researchers from the studio found the house and fell in love with it. Unfortunately, the location was too isolated to bring the cast and crew to. Instead, the studio built a near-perfect replica of the house on a studio lot.

The Bromleys, however, didn’t know any of this when they bought the house in 2019.

"I came to see it on my own to begin with and just literally fell in love with it straight away," Jon told SWNS. "Just everything was beautiful - low ceilings, it's beamed, it's got a massive inglenook fireplace with a log burner in. Then we saw it in Country Life article saying something like 'the inspiration for 'The Holiday' cottage is back on the market.' I thought 'bloody hell!'"

The couple explained that they do get visitors from time to time.

"We had a couple of location scouts," Jon explained. "There's a fair few people that come past looking for the house. Then you get the odd one who goes past and stops and says 'I recognize that, is this the 'Holiday' cottage?' and 'do you mind if I take some pictures?'"

Despite the house’s fame, the Bromleys say they still love their cottage and the surrounding area.

Jon said, "It's one of those getaways where you go and hide yourself somewhere in a little village. There's nothing here but a pub next door, no shops. I'm just really proud of it, it’s a very lovely house and we're very lucky."

He continued, "It snowed last year and it just has that warmth to it when you walk through. I'm really proud of it."