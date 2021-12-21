'A Christmas Story' House available for overnight Christmas stays

There’s still time for you to live like Ralphie Parker at the Christmas Story House & Museum.

The cinematic tourist destination is available for overnight stays on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to Brian Jones – the museum’s owner.

THE STORIES BEHIND THE HOMES FROM YOUR FAVORITE HOLIDAY MOVIES

Fans who wish to stay at the home that starred in the 1983 holiday classic, "A Christmas Story," will have to travel to Cleveland if they’re looking to snap photos of a "fragile" leg lamp or BB gun and drink their fill of Ovaltine.

Holiday bookings require a minimum two-night stay, which costs $3,995 per night. Up to six guests get to stay at the Christmas Story House’s private third-floor loft where there are replicas of the Parkers bedrooms. The loft also includes a living room, a queen-sized sleeper sofa, a full kitchen and a full bathroom.

'SILENCE OF THE LAMBS' HOME OPEN FOR HALLOWEEN TRAVEL WITH SPOOKY PROPS, INTERACTIVE SET

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

After the museum closes at 9 p.m., guests are allowed to roam the rest of the three-story home for the duration of their stay. The lower-level museum areas are filled with props and posters from the Christmas movie, including the Red Ryder BB Gun that Ralphie constantly spoke about in the film.

So far, the Christmas Story House is available over the Christmas holiday, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Nightly rates vary depending on the day you book this 19th-century Victorian home.

REAL LIFE GRINCH CAVE QUICKLY BOOKS UP AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS

If you miss your chance to snag an overnight stay at the Christmas Story House, Jones has a few other movie-themed accommodations based on the Christmas classic.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

Guests can book a stay at the neighboring Bumpus House – the fictional home to the Parkers’ "hillbilly" neighbors. Inside the home is a first-floor Hound Dog Haven Suite ($695) and a second-floor Stolen Turkey Suite ($995) that are priced at $695 and $995, respectively, over the Christmas holiday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Check-in times are at 3 p.m. and check-out times are at 11 a.m. Reservations can be made on AChristmasStoryHouse.com.