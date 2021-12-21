Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Christmas
Published

'A Christmas Story' House available for overnight Christmas stays

A Christmas Story House & Museum can be booked Christmas Eve and Christmas Day stays

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward shares his favorite memories about filming the holiday classic Video

'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward shares his favorite memories about filming the holiday classic

Actor Zack Ward, who played Farkus in the classic film 'A Christmas Story,' spoke with Fox News about his memories filming the beloved holiday movie.

There’s still time for you to live like Ralphie Parker at the Christmas Story House & Museum.

The cinematic tourist destination is available for overnight stays on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to Brian Jones – the museum’s owner.

THE STORIES BEHIND THE HOMES FROM YOUR FAVORITE HOLIDAY MOVIES

A Christmas Story House &amp; Museum is located at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland, Ohio. The property was used for interior shots in the 1983 holiday classic, 'A Christmas Story.'

A Christmas Story House &amp; Museum is located at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland, Ohio. The property was used for interior shots in the 1983 holiday classic, 'A Christmas Story.' (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

Fans who wish to stay at the home that starred in the 1983 holiday classic, "A Christmas Story," will have to travel to Cleveland if they’re looking to snap photos of a "fragile" leg lamp or BB gun and drink their fill of Ovaltine.

Holiday bookings require a minimum two-night stay, which costs $3,995 per night. Up to six guests get to stay at the Christmas Story House’s private third-floor loft where there are replicas of the Parkers bedrooms. The loft also includes a living room, a queen-sized sleeper sofa, a full kitchen and a full bathroom. 

'SILENCE OF THE LAMBS' HOME OPEN FOR HALLOWEEN TRAVEL WITH SPOOKY PROPS, INTERACTIVE SET

  • Image 1 of 6

    There’s still time for you to live like Ralphie Parker at the Christmas Story House &amp; Museum. The cinematic tourist destination is available for overnight stays on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 2 of 6

    There’s still time for you to live like Ralphie Parker at the Christmas Story House &amp; Museum. The cinematic tourist destination is available for overnight stays on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 3 of 6

    There’s still time for you to live like Ralphie Parker at the Christmas Story House &amp; Museum. The cinematic tourist destination is available for overnight stays on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 4 of 6

    There’s still time for you to live like Ralphie Parker at the Christmas Story House &amp; Museum. The cinematic tourist destination is available for overnight stays on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 5 of 6

    There’s still time for you to live like Ralphie Parker at the Christmas Story House &amp; Museum. The cinematic tourist destination is available for overnight stays on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 6 of 6

    There’s still time for you to live like Ralphie Parker at the Christmas Story House &amp; Museum. The cinematic tourist destination is available for overnight stays on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

After the museum closes at 9 p.m., guests are allowed to roam the rest of the three-story home for the duration of their stay. The lower-level museum areas are filled with props and posters from the Christmas movie, including the Red Ryder BB Gun that Ralphie constantly spoke about in the film.

So far, the Christmas Story House is available over the Christmas holiday, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Nightly rates vary depending on the day you book this 19th-century Victorian home. 

REAL LIFE GRINCH CAVE QUICKLY BOOKS UP AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS   

If you miss your chance to snag an overnight stay at the Christmas Story House, Jones has a few other movie-themed accommodations based on the Christmas classic.

  • Image 1 of 8

    Right near the Christmas Story House is the Bumpus House, the fictional home that belonged to the Parkers’ 'hillbilly' neighbors. (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 2 of 8

    The Bumpus House has a first floor 'Hound Dog Haven Suite.' Here's a look at the Hound Dog Haven Living Room. (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 3 of 8

    The Bumpus House has a first floor 'Hound Dog Haven Suite.' Here's a look at the Hound Dog Haven Bathroom. (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 4 of 8

    The Bumpus House has a first floor 'Hound Dog Haven Suite.' Here's a look at the Hound Dog Haven Dining Area. (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 5 of 8

    The Bumpus House has a second floor 'Stolen Turkey Suite.' Here's a look at the Turkey Trot Suite Kitchenette. (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 6 of 8

    The Bumpus House has a second floor 'Stolen Turkey Suite.' Here's a look at the Turkey Trot Suite Dining Area. (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 7 of 8

    The Bumpus House has a second floor 'Stolen Turkey Suite.' Here's a look at the Turkey Trot Suite Bed Room B. (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

  • Image 8 of 8

    The Bumpus House has a second floor 'Stolen Turkey Suite.' Here's a look at the Turkey Trot Suite Bed Room A. (A Christmas Story House & Museum)

Guests can book a stay at the neighboring Bumpus House – the fictional home to the Parkers’ "hillbilly" neighbors. Inside the home is a first-floor Hound Dog Haven Suite ($695) and a second-floor Stolen Turkey Suite ($995) that are priced at $695 and $995, respectively, over the Christmas holiday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Check-in times are at 3 p.m. and check-out times are at 11 a.m. Reservations can be made on AChristmasStoryHouse.com.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.