Ecuador spouses, 104 and 110, set world record for oldest married couple

Talk about a love for a lifetime.

Centenarians in Ecuador have been crowned the world's oldest married couple by Guinness World Records.

Waldramina Quinteros, 104, and Julio Mora, 110, have been married for 79 years, after wedding in secret in February 1941. While the Associated Press reports that “both families disapproved” at the time, the sweethearts knew it was meant to be.

The retired teachers live in the capital city of Quito, and have missed large family get-togethers amid the coronavirus health crisis.

What’s more, Quinteros and Mora can draw quite a crowd among their four surviving children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“Since March, we have not had any of that,” daughter Cecilia said, per the outlet. "My parents need family contact.”

Describing her parents as lucid, active and in good health, Cecilia said that they have felt a bit depressed by the ongoing outbreak.

“For a month they have been different, more downcast because they miss large family gatherings,” she explained.

Hopefully, a prize from the world-famous record-keeping authority will be just the thing to lift their spirits--the couple received the Guinness certification because of their combined age in mid-August.

According to the Associated Press, while there are longer marriages, Quinteros and Mora currently hold the title as the eldest – just shy of a combined 215 years.

Charlotte and John Henderson of Austin, Tex. were previously listed as the oldest married couple, at a combined 212 years and 52 days.

When it comes to routine, Quinteros and Mora keep it simple.

The couple’s daughter said that her dad likes to watch television and drink milk, while her mom looks forward to desserts and reading the newspaper each morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.