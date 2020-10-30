'Cosplay cats' dazzle for Halloween in elaborate costumes: 'A heck of a lot of fun'

Watch out, kids — these cats could claw their way to the top of a costume competition.

A Washington man has revealed his tricks of the trade for dressing his fierce felines in elaborate costumes, just in time for Halloween.

The Seattle-area cat lover goes only by the name Freyu, but takes pride in being nicknamed the “cat wrangler of cat cosplay,” South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

Freyu said the adventure began when he dressed his late cat Nak in costumes for local Renaissance fairs, where Nak became an instant hit.

“Nak used to ride around on my shoulders everywhere, and once we put her in a little Jack Sparrow costume for a Renaissance fair,” he explained. “Everyone found it so amazing that I went home and made a dragon outfit, with scales and fully articulating wings.”

From there, the cat costumes blossomed into a bit of an obsession for Freyu over the last five years. He and his fiancée now have a “whole room” for props and accessories used to dress their cats, who’ve sported over 200 outfits so far.

With style successes including Bob Ross, Spider-Man, characters from "The Hobbit" and comic-book antihero John Constantine, SWNS reports that the handmade outfits can take anywhere between six and 24 hours to create. Not one to skimp details, Freyu claimed that “the longest I’ve spent on one outfit was about 200 hours.”

Following Nak’s passing two years ago, Freyu's cats Fawkes and Pike have valiantly carried the torch by rocking the cosplay costumes, Freyu said.

“Generally my favorite costumes are the ones I’m working on at the time, because the act of crafting them brings me so much joy,” he said of favorite hits.

As for the cats' take, Freyu claims he’s used "Pavlovian training" to get his pets comfortable in the outfits, so now they "don't mind" being dressed to the nines.

The proud pet parent didn’t disclose, however, if the cats play by the true rules of cosplay and imitate the characters they’re dressed as.