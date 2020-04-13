Mom thanks thoughtful FedEx driver who sanitized package to protect high-risk daughter

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Special delivery.

A Florida woman is feeling grateful for a FedEx delivery driver who went above and beyond to ensure that a package he delivered would be OK to bring inside the house, sanitizing the box because the customer’s young daughter has Type 1 diabetes and could be particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

Carrie Blasi has a sign posted to her front door explaining that someone in the household is immunocompromised, therefore more likely to contract COVID-19 and potentially experience life-threatening complications, WFLA reports. Blasi’s 11-year-old daughter Emma has Type 1 diabetes, and could become especially sick if she were to become infected with COVID-19.

Seeing the sign, FedEx employee Justin Bradshaw wiped down a box he recently delivered to Blasi's Boca Raton home, and left behind a kind note.

“I sanitized your box once I’ve seen the note on your door,” Bradshaw wrote on the package. “Stay safe.”

Blasi later praised the gesture as “amazing” on Twitter, saying, “you can tell that he used sanitizer wipes on the box.” According to WFLA, the mom had spotted Bradshaw’s act of kindness on her home security camera, too.

Later on, Blasi and her daughter got to personally thank Bradshaw for going above the call of duty during a video chat with the FedEx worker and his family, per WFLA.

Bradshaw, meanwhile, said he completely empathized with the parent’s special request for her child during the ongoing outbreak. The man and his wife are parents to baby Nova, who weighed just 1 pound and 11 ounces when she was born premature at 28 weeks.

“It is crazy the amount of measures we have to go through to stay safe,” Bradshaw said. “And when I [saw] the sign, the first thing I thought of was Nova, because she was a micro-premie. And she’s very high-risk.”’

Bradshaw said he was glad to help the family feel a bit more comfortable amid the stress caused by the coronavirus health crisis.

“I feel like we should all do something to better the situation right now,” he explained.