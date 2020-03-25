Coronavirus rebels inspire new Urban Dictionary term: 'Covidiot'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

The naysayers, disbelievers and rule-breakers in the global fight against COVID-19 have been honored with a new term describing their dimwitted defiance: “Covidiot.”

Urban Dictionary’s most popular, recent definition of “covidiot” defines the offender as “someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety” during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Related examples on the crowdsourced glossary of slang identify “covidiots” as people who hoard toilet paper, reject social distancing and visit elderly relatives during these trying times.

With emotions running high as the viral disease spreads, spring break partiers, brawling bulk-buyers, and insensitive Instagram influencers have all been called out in recent weeks for such tone-deaf tendencies.

Naturally, Twitter users have embraced the playful term. One complained that they were currently “dealing” with a covidiot in their own life, while another brainstormed more snarky “symptoms” of those affected.

“If it’s in the Urban Dictionary, things must be getting serious,” another user joked.