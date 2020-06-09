Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Amid coronavirus pandemic, Dutch club tests 'social dis-dancing' with spaced chairs

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Try as you might, you can’t stop the party.

A nightclub in the Netherlands is promoting social distancing in a creative new way amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the time being, merrymakers must jam to DJ sets from carefully spaced chairs to decrease physical contact – though clubbers claim it’s still a great time.

Revelers rocked out at Doornroosje in Nijmegen, Gelderland on Saturday, Reuters reports, enjoying tunes from seats spaced 5 feet apart.

Though the festivities commenced in the afternoon – not the traditional wee hours – the so-called social dis-dancing, one of the nation’s first reported attempts to resume nightlife, proved to be a hit.

“I think it’s your perfect daily dose of music… It made me happy,” said 19-year-old Nuray Boga.

“It’s nice to play actually on a loud volume again, to see some familiar faces,” DJ Davy Brandts echoed in agreement. “I think everyone had been looking forward to it, because it had been a while since you could drink a cold beer at a big venue like this.”

Amid the pandemic, clubbers attend the first "social dis-dancing" event in Nijmegen, Netherlands on June 6.

According to promoter Jonatan Brand, organizers had initially hoped to have attendees maintain a distance of 5 feet from one another while standing, though the idea was kiboshed by officials who said that the chairs have to stay – at least for now.

“It’s still very cool,” Brand explained. “People are still dancing, although they are on the chair, they’re fist-pumping, they’re moving their bodies, so — it’s great.”

Though Doornroosje is currently capping attendance at a maximum of 30 guests, the venue hopes to expand to a 100-person capacity come July.

Admission for the social dis-dancing soirees cost about $11.50, with a drink included.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak