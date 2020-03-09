Coronavirus outbreak allegedly prompts more men to wash hands at airport bathroom, Twitter responds

As confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to grow throughout both the U.S. and the world, health officials are reminding the public to wash their hands to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing,” Dr. Amy Fuller, director of Endicott College’s family nurse practitioner master’s degree program, told Fox News. “If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.”

According to Twitter, it appears the message has resonated with citizens all over — especially men.

Dr. Eric Schneider recently wrote on Twitter that he observed a “line in the men’s room to wash hands at the sinks," describing it as a “new” experience.

However, that fact has prompted Twitter to ask another question entirely: Were men "not washing" their hands before?

Twitter has since come together to question – and shame – the public bathroom practices of men following the reportedly revealing “experience” shared by Dr. Schneider.

Whether or not the responses on Twitter were reflective of men's washing habits, practicing good hygiene and properly washing hands has been described as key in preventing the spread of the potentially fatal virus. Just make sure you are doing it correctly.