Coronavirus-inspired TikTok dance reminds social-media users to wash hands

Watch out, Wuhan Shake – there’s a hot new virus-prevention PSA rocking social media.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, a Vietnamese pop song has been remixed into a ballad on the importance of hand-washing that has inspired a viral TikTok dance and challenge.

In partnership with Vietnam's National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health, lyricist Khac Hun recently reimagined the love tune "Ghen" by singers Min and Erik to raise awareness of proper hand-washing techniques to fight the coronavirus.

WHICH FOODS SHOULD YOU STOCK UP ON IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY?

Then, Vietnamese dancer Quang Dang created an upbeat dance that mimicked scrubbing, washing and cleaning each finger in a clip that has since been viewed over 2.8 million times on TikTok, CBS reports.

"Let’s wash our hands, rub, rub, rub, rub them,” the remix rings, per a YouTube translation. "Don’t put your hands on eyes, nose, mouth and limit going to crowded places,” it continued, a battle cry to “fight back against corona.”

Now, the so-called #GhenCoVyChallenge has taken on a life of its own on TikTok, with fan parodies of Quang Dang’s dance receiving 3.8 million views of their own.

As for his take on the overnight hype, the dancer said he was happy to do his part in the fight against the viral disease.

"I think the importance of the song and dance is the RIGHT information that they give to the audience," he told CBS. "And the viral dance will help spread this information to the community. Especially the young people ... they tend to not get the right information."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"In the dark days like this, coronavirus has made this world upside down," Quang Dang continued. "There are things like dance and music that make us look into the bright side of life, stay positive and connect people. This makes me love dance more than ever!"

As for real-life hand-washing tips, Dr. Amy Fuller, director of Endicott College’s family nurse practitioner master’s degree program, told Fox News that keeping hands clean is more important than ever amid the ongoing outbreak.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing,” Fuller said. “If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The medical professional added that any kind of soap for hand-washing would do, but when it comes to hand sanitizer it is preferred that the product have at least 60 percent alcohol content to kill off any potentially dangerous germs.

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.