'Corona' baby name makes trending 2020 list

The pandemic has reportedly produced yet another shocking consequence – inspiration for baby names

By Janine Puhak
As the historic coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the globe, it’s reportedly produced yet another shocking consequence – inspiration for baby names this year.

Parenting and pregnancy site The Bump recently released its list of the 100 most popular names on the platform for little ones so far in 2020, and one unusual moniker made quite the unexpected entrance.

Behind scores of popular fan-favorites of recent years like Ava, Olivia and Emma, “Corona” made the one hundredth place on the trending names list for baby girls.

According to the outlet, the name Corona is of Spanish origin and means “crown.” The site reports that the appellation peaked popularity in 1912 and 1929 – though it remains to be determined if it makes a comeback as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Nevertheless, a recent study published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Obstetrics & Gynecology reported that over 80 percent of people do not plan to conceive amid the ongoing outbreak.

