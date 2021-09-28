Expand / Collapse search
How to make copycat KFC popcorn chicken in the air fryer

Samantha Milner of RecipeThis.com shares how to make this crispy, game day treat

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
In the mood for copycat KFC popcorn chicken? This air fryer rendition from RecipeThis.com hits the spot. 

"If there is a food that is easy and perfect for game day, then it is air fryer popcorn chicken," says Samantha Milner of RecipeThis.com. "The trick to it is using up leftover chicken burger patties and rolling them into balls. It saves on time, and you can then create perfect popcorn chicken balls."

See the recipe below.

KFC popcorn chicken recipe

Air Fryer KFC Popcorn Chicken by Samantha Milner of RecipeThis.com

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time 5 minutes

Cook Time 12 minutes

KFC popcorn chicken recipe

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp KFC Spice Blend or spice blend of choice

400 grams (14.11 oz) of ground chicken

150 grams or 5.29 oz plain flour

4 large eggs

150 grams or 5.29 oz breadcrumbs

1 Tbsp chicken seasoning of choice

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Form your minced chicken into small meatball shapes. Or use raw chicken burgers and cut into quarters and then make into meatball shapes.

2. Crack eggs into a bowl and mix with a fork. Place flour in a bowl and season well with chicken seasoning, salt, and pepper. Place breadcrumbs into a bowl and mix with your KFC rub.

3. Load chicken balls into the flour mixture, then into the egg, and then into the breadcrumbs bowl. Make sure each piece of chicken is well coated from each bowl.

4. Place the popcorn chicken into the air fryer basket on a single layer.

5. Cook for 8 minutes at 360 °F,  Then turn and cook for a further 4 minutes at the same temperature.

6.  Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.