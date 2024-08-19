Colorado ranchers call on officials to lethally remove wolves

Several Colorado livestock producers have sent letters to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and Governor Jared Polis calling for wolves to be lethally removed.

The ranchers are making the plea as they say wolves are preying on and killing their cattle while arguing that non-lethal methods are not effective.

Twenty-four cattle and sheep have been killed by wolves since April 2, including the most recent depredations of eight sheep on July 28, according to CPW.

Fox News Digital obtained the letter sent by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, the North Park Stockgrowers Association, the Middle Park Stockgrowers Association and the Routt County Cattlemen’s Association.

The letter highlighted an instance where CPW struck down a call to remove two wolves responsible for many depreciations.

"The protections of depredating apex predators should not come at the expense of livestock producers who have demonstrated a clear and ongoing threat to their livestock and livelihood," said the letter.

It addressed concerns over non-lethal measures and the impact on ranching communities.

"By refusing to manage problem wolves, CPW has allowed livestock depredations to continue unchecked, while at the same time fostering a pack of depredating wolves. Pups from these problem wolves will be trained to 'hunt' and survive off livestock. To avoid this, the problem wolves must be removed and the pair's pups placed in an appropriate sanctuary."

Non-lethal efforts are physical or psychological barriers or scare tactics that can be established to try to ward off wolves and other predators.

Some can include fencing, lights and sound devices and guard dogs.

Ranchers can also modify livestock management practices and can help, such as moving livestock away from known wolf dens and removing carcasses of livestock that have died so they don’t attract wolves and other predators.

By contrast, Montana ranchers were also grappling with wolf depredations but authorized the lethal removal of 31 wolves in 2023.

"Governor Polis remains committed to fulfilling the will of Colorado voters and supporting Colorado Parks and Wildlife as they successfully implement the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan approved by CPW commissioners," Governor's Office Press Secretary Shelby Wieman told Fox News Digital via email.



"The reality is CPW and the Colorado Department of Agriculture have been working closely with ranchers to provide funding, staff and support through range riders, as well as non-lethal deterrents, and have also set up a working group with the ranchers and others to strengthen communication and explore potential alternatives and share insights to address chronic depredation," Wieman wrote.

She added, "The unanimously adopted Colorado Wolf Management Plan does include lethal control as a last resort and allows for the immediate killing of any wolf caught in the act of attacking cattle, sheep, or working dogs."

In a statement obtained by FOX 31, CPW Director Jeff Davis, responded to the groups.

"I will again stress CPW’s full commitment to working collaboratively with all agricultural stakeholders in Colorado through all phases of the voter-approved wolf restoration effort. This is a top priority for CPW, and we continue to work with ranchers to provide funding, resources, range riders and staff. We’re working hard to resolve wolf-livestock conflicts and focusing even more on education and non-lethal management techniques to support ranchers," Davis told the outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to CPW, the governor's office and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association for additional comment.