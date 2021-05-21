Colorado bride seeks help finding engagement ring made with grandmother’s ashes

A new bride in Colorado lost her one-of-a-kind engagement ring and now, she’s asking the community for help finding it.

Lisa Visnosky was married on May 3 in Estes Park, Colorado. While she was getting ready on the day of her wedding, Visnosky took off her engagement ring and set it down on the sink in her dressing room, according to Denver’s KDVR.

Visnosky only realized it had gone missing when her photographer arrived and asked for her accessories, the station reported.

"I enlisted everybody who was there for our wedding, which was all of seven people and then the staff of Della Terra [the venue] and my photographers to look for my engagement ring, but we weren’t able to find it," Visnosky told the station.

Even after several weeks, Visnosky still hasn’t found it.

The ring is no ordinary piece of jewelry. Visnosky and her husband custom designed the ring with a jeweler. The main stone was made with Visnosky’s grandmother’s ashes, while the stones in the prongs came from a necklace Visnosky’s husband made for her birthday, according to KDVR.

The station reported that the ring is also made with white gold and is a size 4.5/5.

"If someone found it, it would mean so much to me," Visnosky told KDVR. "It is so irreplaceable to me; Just the sentiment and everything else that went into the ring,"

"My vows even included that I won’t take off rings and lay them in random places anymore, I will always remember where I put things," she added.

According to the station, Visnosky reported the missing ring to the police and is even offering a cash reward for its return.

In a Facebook post from earlier this month, Visnosky asked for people’s help to find it, again, offering a cash reward.

She told KDVR that she still believes she can get it back.

"I still have hope," she said. "I think people are great and I do think if more eyes are on the situation my hope is that it can be found."