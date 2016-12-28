Colombian Soccer Sensation James Rodriguez Unveils Sexy Underwear Line

James Rodriguez, the Colombian sensation discovered by the world during Brazil’s World Cup, is making headlines again, and tons of money, without touching the ball: the new Real Madrid midfielder who inked a $100 million deal with the Spanish team has become the new face of Bronzini Black underwear and even has his own line, called J10 James.

"We chose James Rodriguez as Bronzini Black image as a man of style, self-confident and is always surprising," Martin Nova, VP of Marketing of Grupo Exito, told El Tiempo newspaper.

According to the paper, the photo shoot took place in the city of Medellín and lasted nearly five hours. Some 2,000 pictures were taken, showing the 23-year-old in 15 different styles of underpants.

The J10 collection will go on sale starting August 29 in 47 cities in all Grupo Exito chain stores in Colombia. The player, according to El Tiempo, received 500 briefs for his personal use.

While the media campaign was being launched in his hometown, James was in Madrid Tuesday presenting the third official shirt of Real Madrid, a black shirt with white stripes on the shoulders and two dragons entwined on the front. The event was also attended by his Real Madrid teammates, Xabi Alonso, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Iker Casillas.

The shirt, by the firm Adidas, was designed by the Japanese Yohji Yamamoto.

"I think it's something big to play the Champions League with Real Madrid; is something unique to be in a club that wants to win something and hopefully we can win again. I like the new shirt because the shield is great," Rodriguez said during the presentation.

"[Real Madrid] is a club from another world, and [me being able to] to gradually play next to big stars is unique. I hope I can keep slowly improving," he said with his typical humbleness.

