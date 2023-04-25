Expand / Collapse search
Published

College graduate who walked out on Harvard commencement speech speaks out

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
Emma Heussner and Merrick Garland at Harvard

Emma Heussner, at left, earned a master's degree in psychology from Harvard University. She's pictured at last year's commencement address. Attorney General Merrick Garland, at right, spoke at Harvard in 2022. (Emma Heussner/(AP PhotoMary Schwalm))

'WOULD DO IT AGAIN' – Emma Heussner, who earned a master's degree in psychology from Harvard, says she would walk out again during commencement. Here's why. Continue reading…

'TERRIFYING' A teacher in Tennessee appears to be striking a chord with parents on Facebook, as her eye-opening post on kids and social media goes viral.  Continue reading...

LIFE WORTH CELEBRATING – A WWII veteran is celebrating her 100th birthday after raising eight children and serving in the Navy. Check out her fascinating story. Continue reading…

dorothy WWII vet

A woman in a male-dominated setting, Dorothy Lassig was confident in her position in the Navy during World War II, she told Fox News Digital.  (Sara Lassig)

'MISLEADS THE PUBLIC' – Popular American beer brand's slogan, "Champagne of beers," angers the French, who destroyed thousands of cans. Continue reading…

CHATGPT LIFE HACKS – Here's how users are spawning grocery lists from AI-generated recipes and meal plans. Continue reading...

DEATH VALLEY TO DELAWARE – For National Park Week, here are 15 surprising facts about America's parks you may not know. Continue reading…

national parks split

Aerial view of Crater Lake Caldera, Crater Lake National Park, Oregon; a wild mountain goat on a Colorado mountain peak; and mountaintops in St. Elias National Park and Preserve, Wrangell Mountains, Wrangell, Alaska. (Getty Images/iStock)

S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G QUIZ – How well can you spell? Try your skills on some of the most commonly misspelled words out there! Continue reading…

DO IT WITH DROIDS – Try one-handed typing — and four other cool things you never knew you can do with your Android phone. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

