College graduate who walked out on Harvard commencement speech speaks out

'WOULD DO IT AGAIN' – Emma Heussner, who earned a master's degree in psychology from Harvard, says she would walk out again during commencement. Here's why. Continue reading…

'TERRIFYING' – A teacher in Tennessee appears to be striking a chord with parents on Facebook, as her eye-opening post on kids and social media goes viral. Continue reading...

LIFE WORTH CELEBRATING – A WWII veteran is celebrating her 100th birthday after raising eight children and serving in the Navy. Check out her fascinating story. Continue reading…

'MISLEADS THE PUBLIC' – Popular American beer brand's slogan, "Champagne of beers," angers the French, who destroyed thousands of cans. Continue reading…

CHATGPT LIFE HACKS – Here's how users are spawning grocery lists from AI-generated recipes and meal plans. Continue reading...

DEATH VALLEY TO DELAWARE – For National Park Week, here are 15 surprising facts about America's parks you may not know. Continue reading…

S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G QUIZ – How well can you spell? Try your skills on some of the most commonly misspelled words out there! Continue reading…

DO IT WITH DROIDS – Try one-handed typing — and four other cool things you never knew you can do with your Android phone. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

