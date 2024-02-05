10 classic kids books from decades ago that both you and your children can enjoy

For many, books are a staple of childhood.

There is so much enjoyment found from flipping through the colorful pages of a book while the words are read aloud to you.

Some children's books often hold specific memories for youngsters.

Books have the ability to bring back moments and fond memories when stumbled upon once again. One of the best parts of re-reading books from your childhood is sharing them with your own children.

18 MUST-READ CLASSIC BOOKS THAT HAVE REMAINED POPULAR YEARS AFTER THEIR PUBLICATION

Whether you're peering through the attic or taking your old books back from your parents, there's no better time to wipe off your favorites and give these '90s children's classics another go-around with your kids.

"The Magic School Bus" by Joanna Cole "If You Give a Moose a Muffin" by Laura Joffe Numeroff "I Spy" by Walter Wick and Jean Marzollo "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault "The Berenstain Bears" by Stan and Jan Berenstain "The Rainbow Fish" by Marcus Pfister "Little Critter" stories by Mercer Mayer "Stellaluna" by Janell Cannon "Guess How Much I Love You" by Sam McBratney "A Bad Case of Stripes" by David Shannon

1. ‘The Magic School Bus’ by Joanna Cole

"The Magic School Bus" series began in the late ‘80s and ran through the ’90s and early 2000s.

10 UNIQUE ACTIVITIES TO KEEP YOUR KIDS ENTERTAINED ON A SNOW DAY

Bruce Degen illustrated the books written by Joanna Cole. The books follow Ms. Frizzle, who takes her class on wild field trips, all revolved around science.

These books were also turned into an animated series from 1994 to 1997.

2. ‘If You Give a Moose a Muffin’ by Laura Joffe Numeroff

"If You Give a Moose a Muffin," written by Laura Joffe Numeroff and illustrated by Felicia Bond, is one in a long series.

This particular book was released in 1991, but the series started with "If You Give A Mouse A Cookie" in 1985.

All of these books follow the same premise — that if you give a moose or a mouse or a pig or a cat a muffin, a cookie, a pancake or a cupcake, it will lead to the animal asking for a lot more.

3. ‘I Spy’ by Walter Wick and Jean Marzollo

"I Spy" is a series of books that were first published in the early '90s.

These books can keep kids entertained for hours as they look for objects hidden within a busy illustration.

4. ‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault

"Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" just misses the cut for being a ‘90s classic as it was published in 1989.

HEALTHY SCHOOL LUNCH IDEAS FOR THE PICKY EATER

Even though it was published prior to the ’90s, it remained popular among several generations of readers.

This is an alphabet book with memorable rhymes scattered throughout.

5. ‘The Berenstain Bears’ by Stan and Jan Berenstain

"The Berenstain Bears" series has been a classic for many years.

The books were written and illustrated by married couple Stan and Jan Berenstain, who have since passed away.

Their son, Mike, joined the project with his parents and continued with the series after their death.

The first of hundreds of books was released in 1962 and was titled "The Big Honey Hunt."

6. ‘The Rainbow Fish’ by Marcus Pfister

"The Rainbow Fish" playfully teaches that true beauty lies within.

The story published in 1992 is about a colorful fish with shiny scales who rudely declines to share his shiny scales with another fish.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

This leaves him alienated from the other fish.

It's only once he decides to share the shiny scales with others that he gains companions and happiness.

7. ‘Little Critter’ stories by Mercer Mayer

These books continued to be published through the ‘80s, ’90s and 2000s, telling the adventures of Little Critter.

The first of the books, "Just For You," was released in 1975.

8. ‘Stellaluna’ by Janell Cannon

"Stellaluna" is about a young fruit bat who is brought in by birds after being separated from her mother.

The book was published in 1993 and illustrated by Janell Cannon.

9. ‘Guess How Much I Love You’ by Sam McBratney

"Guess How Much I Love You" is a sweet book you can read with your little one before bed.

It was first released in 1994 and was illustrated by Anita Jeram.

10. ‘A Bad Case of Stripes’ by David Shannon

"A Bad Case of Stripes" shares important themes with young ones about being true to who you are. This David Shannon children's book was published in 1998.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No David!" is another popular children's book by the author that was released the same year.