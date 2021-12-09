Expand / Collapse search
Real life Grinch cave available for rent in Utah

Vacasa teamed up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to bring the Grinch cave to life in Boulder

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
You’d have to be a real Grinch not to enjoy your stay at this cave.

While most people would probably not be excited to spend a vacation in a cave, this one might be a bit different. For people that love Christmas, they may want to check out this special vacation based on one of the most popular Christmas haters.

Stays at the Grinch cave will cost $19.57 a night, which is a reference to the year that the book was first published.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises worked with vacation rental management company Vacasa to create a real-life version of the Grinch’s cave. The vacation spot, located in Boulder, Utah, Is available for bookings through the Vacasa website.

The residence is a 5,700 square foot "lair" that sits inside a hand-carved cave. It comes with a kitchen, a music room, two bedrooms and more. Each room is designed to look like the infamous character’s home from the popular children’s Christmas story.

The residence is a 5,700 square foot "lair" that sits inside a hand-carved cave.

According to Vacasa, the cave comes with a note from the Grinch that explains, "I myself, unlike every other Who, am getting out of town this year—far away from all the holiday hoopla with its fanatical, fantastical fa la la la la, la la la la-ing. Am I stealing Christmas again? Maybe. Am I visiting my Florida beach home? Don’t worry about it."

The Grinch cave comes with a kitchen, a music room, two bedrooms and more.

The story continues to state that while he is gone, the Grinch is letting people stay in his cave.

"That’s right," the note continues, "the legendary rocky residence of the world’s most famous Who-villain can be your very own holiday hideaway. The halls of my entire cave are decked with all my favorite things—and Max’s, too, of course. Vacasa will take care of everything (because I have no interest or time for that)."

Dr. Seuss Enterprises worked with vacation rental management company Vacasa to create a real-life version of the Grinch’s cave.

Stays at the Grinch cave will cost $19.57 a night, which is a reference to the year that the book was first published.