'Silence of the Lambs' home open for Halloween travel with spooky props, interactive set

Looking for a unique vacation rental that can get you into the Halloween spirit?

Buffalo Bill’s House has got you covered. The newly renovated home is now open to the public and retains much of its Victorian architecture and decor while paying homage to the horror film that made it famous – "The Silence of the Lambs."

The cinematic three-story, four-bedroom home opened up its doors over Labor Day weekend and has been welcoming guests into the Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, property.

Individuals or groups who wish to stay at Buffalo Bill’s House will be given access to the entire home, including its kitchen, outdoor fire pit and retro game room attic, which has a selection of arcade games, a pool table and theater – complete with an "expansive" VHS and DVD collection.

Guests are also allowed to visit Buffalo Bill’s "Workshop of Horrors" in the basement. The workshop includes a full re-created set from the 1991 film, in which the serial killer antagonist Jame "Buffalo Bill" Gumb (played by Ted Levine) dances in a mannequin-filled room.

A full-length mirror and kimono are available onsite so guests can reenact the scene for social media or personal enjoyment.

"We have been working hard to create an unforgettable experience for fans," said Chris Rowan – the owner of Buffalo Bill’s House, in a statement.

"We want to give fans access to this unique opportunity to spend a night or two or even a week at Buffalo Bill’s House and live out all of their ‘Silence’ fantasies," he went on. "That’s why we decided to offer the house on a private rental basis."

Up to eight guests can stay at the home at a time. Parties aren’t allowed, nor are unauthorized visitors.

Meals aren’t provided for bookings, but the property does allow guests to make use of its "period correct" kitchen and dining room. Coffees, teas and marshmallow skewers are provided however if a caffeine or sugar boost is needed.

The rest of the accommodation features a mix of Victorian furniture and recreated horror movie props that are based on the five-time Academy Award-winning film, including a taxidermy Death’s-head hawkmoth, fictional news clippings and FBI memorabilia.

There are depictions and references to other characters from the film, like the movie’s second antagonist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (played by Anthony Hopkins) and protagonist Clarice Starling (played by Jodie Foster).

Other amenities and features include a parlor room with decorative antique church organ and harp, genuine period glassware, original hardwood floors, woodwork, light fixtures, pocket doors and fireplaces.

Outside Buffalo Bill’s House is the property’s wraparound porch and gazebo, rose bed garden and fountain, three-car detached garage and a vintage train caboose. While the home’s in-ground pool won’t be ready for Halloween festivities this year, it’s scheduled to be opened in 2022.

The Youghiogheny River is within view of the landmark property and guests can visit other travel destinations in Perryopolis like Hazelbaker’s Canoe Rentals, Winslow Winery, the Cloverleaf Bar & Lounge and Perryopolis Flea Market.

Buffalo Bill’s House is running a special Halloween promotion that offers a 13% discount to guests who book a stay through Oct. 31.

The limited-time offer can be redeemed on the rental’s website with the promo code "13OFFBILLS."

At the time of publication, Buffalo Bill’s House is available for bookings over Halloween weekend.