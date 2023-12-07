Holiday photo hunt: How fast can you find Santa's missing red hat?

A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is challenging your vision and attention to detail in this holiday-inspired puzzle that is centered around everyone's favorite man in a red suit.

In honor of the Christmas season, Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, is sharing the puzzle with Fox News Digital which features a Santa Claus who is missing an important accessory – his hat.

St. Nick's hat is hidden in a large group of snowmen who are dressed in similar red garb.

PHOTO HUNT: HOW FAST CAN YOU FIND THE PANDA HIDDEN IN THE SNOWMEN?

Helpful hint: Santa's cap is solid red.

Dudás first posted this puzzle back in 2018 on his Facebook page, where his followers revealed if they were able to solve the puzzle.

PHOTO HUNT: HOW FAST CAN YOU FIND 5 CARROT NOSES BELONGING TO THE SNOWMEN?

"That was a tricky one, I wasn't looking for the obvious!!" one social media user commented.

"It took me a while but I found it," wrote another user. "I enjoy these pictures so much."

This puzzle appeared to divide viewers, with some saying they had a difficult time locating the hat and others claiming they found it in no time.

"Never thought I would find it in 5 secs. It's generally really hard," one user noted.

CHRISTMAS PUZZLE: HOW FAST CAN YOU FIND RUDOLPH AMONG THE REINDEER?

"I got this one right away, not generally that easy." another user commented.

Dudás is a comic author and artist; he's published a number of illustrated books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and a festive book just in time for the holidays, "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

He shares all of his brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on social media — over 168,000 followers on Facebook, over 49,300 followers on Instagram, 8,344 followers on X and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Need help identifying Santa's missing cap?

See the solution on Dudás' website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2020/12/santas-hat-solution.html