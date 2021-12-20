Spectacular Christmas lights have put this New York neighborhood on the map

It's not uncommon to see houses completely covered in festive Christmas lights immediately after Thanksgiving.

One neighborhood in Brooklyn, however, takes decorating to a whole other level.

Dyker Heights is located near Bensonhurst, Bay Ridge, Borough Park and Gravesend Bay in the southwest corner of Brooklyn. While many may picture New York City and its boroughs filled with apartment buildings, Dyker Heights is notable for its impressive mansions.

Each Christmas, residents have made it a tradition to cover their large homes in an abundance of lights.

In fact, the decorations are so elaborate the Dyker Heights Christmas lights has become a bit of a tourist attraction.

Throughout December, crowds of curious visitors come from all over the country (and even the world) to take in the lights. Some groups offer guided tours, although many visitors simply like to explore the neighborhood on their own.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s not uncommon to see people selling hot chocolate or popcorn to visitors and streets will be shut down to ensure pedestrian safety.

While many homeowners in the area hang their own lights and decorations, there are companies that will handle the decorations themselves. It can cost between $1,000 to $2,000 to have a house decorated, depending on the size of the property and the complexity of the display.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

It’s not entirely clear when the lavish Christmas displays began, but reports of impressive light displays in Dyker Heights began appearing around 1980.

The Dyker Height Christmas Lights website states the tradition may have gotten started in the 1940s. The Spata family are residents who have reportedly been decorating every inch of their home for more than 40 years, while giving back to the community through charities.

The Polizzotto family are known for placing a 15-foot-tall Santa Claus and large nutcrackers outside their Dyker Heights home.

The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights tourism company offers chaperoned journeys around the neighborhood where visitors can see the houses known for shining the brightest amid the holidays.