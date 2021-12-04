Christmas gift idea: This coffee company helps veterans, first responders, and more

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday morning, a number of leaders of American-based companies that are producing American-made products shared their wares just in time for Christmas shopping this year — and all of these products are noteworthy.

And guess what? You may have just discovered the answer to the age-old holiday dilemma around this time of year, which goes something like this: "I have no idea what to buy for [Mom, Dad, my sister, my brother, my aunt, my best friend, my neighbor, my grandparents] for Christmas!"

So help is here. And as a bonus, you'd be helping others as well.

Got Your Six Coffee, out of Springfield, Missouri, is dedicated to assisting our veterans and many others who put their lives on the line day in and day out to serve and protect their fellow Americans.

"Our mission," the company says, "is service to those who serve."

It also explains, "Through the sale of freshly roasted, award-winning gourmet coffee and amazing relationships with incredible companies, sponsors, and partners, we can do just that."

As CEO and veteran Eric Hadley of Got Your Six Coffee told "Fox & Friends Weekend" cohost Pete Hegseth on Saturday morning, "We use coffee as a catalyst to support nonprofit organizations that are helping first responders, veterans, health care professionals, and their families."

Hadley said, "We're lending a hand out into the community."

"It's about coffee but then again, it's not about coffee," added Hadley. "It's about so much more."

Got Your Six Coffee products are sold both online and in retail establishments.

The company uses its net profits to support EMTs, law enforcement, firefighters, veterans, and their families "through various nonprofit organizations. We rely on great coffee and hard-used gear to make this a reality," it explains on its website.

The term "Got your six" means "I've got your back" — tapping into the loyalty and dedication among our military members.

