Christian leaders speak out on Roe v. Wade: 'Fight for life' will be fought on many fronts

A leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito has indicated that the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision is likely to be overturned this year by the Supreme Court — a final decision of which was not expected until the summer.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in part on Tuesday in a statement, "To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," Fox News Digital reported earlier on Tuesday.

As shock waves continue to reverberate Tuesday evening — because a draft opinion was leaked from the high court and in reaction to the potential decision to be handed down — Fox News Digital reached out to faith-based leaders for insights.

Here is some of what they said.

May a decision offer 'hope and healing to those affected by unplanned pregnancies’

Patti Garibay, the Ohio-based executive director and founder of American Heritage Girls (AHG) — a Christian alternative to the Girl Scouts — told Fox News Digital, "I rejoice in the decision of overturning the destructive law that is Roe v. Wade."

She added, "A country that legalizes the killing of its defenseless youngest members is a country that lacks compassion and a moral compass."

"It is my hope," said Garibay, who is also a mother and grandmother, "that the states will listen to the cries of their constituents and be courageous in passing laws that protect the sanctity of all life — and offer support to those who choose life."

Said Garibay, "My prayer is that this recension provides hope and healing to those affected by unplanned pregnancies as they make the life-affirming decision of parenting or adoption."

The ‘fight for life will now be fought on myriad fronts’

Judge Phil Ginn, president of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, N.C., told Fox News Digital in emailed remarks on Tuesday, "We at Southern Evangelical Seminary are reservedly rejoicing over the potential saving of innocent lives because of the report that the Supreme Court is set to overturn the decisions in Roe v. Wade and Casey."

He added, "There are also those of us connected with the judiciary who believe that Roe was simply ‘bad law’ and poorly reasoned, regardless of the subject matter involved — and are therefore relieved that some equilibrium will be achieved in the ‘law.’"

"At the same time," he said, "I would be quick to admonish those who believe in the sanctity of life that this victory is only that born of a battle and not the war."

The fight for life "will not be fought for just one election, but for every election hereafter."

Added Ginn, "The fight for life will now be fought on myriad fronts and in the face of a determined and well-funded foe. It will not be fought for just one election," he said, "but for every election hereafter."

"So, thank God for this potential victory — but heed the admonishment to stay strong and be resilient, for the days will be increasingly evil."

‘The 2022 elections [are] even more critical’

Debbie Wuthnow is president of iVoterGuide of Austin, Texas.

The group researches and evaluates candidates in races across the country to help "equip Christians to vote wisely and be good stewards of their citizenship."

Wuthnow told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "No matter the intent of the leaked ‘opinion of the court,’ the pressure is on leading up to the release of the final opinion in Dobbs this summer."

"The issue will be placed in the hands of state legislatures — making the 2022 elections even more critical."

"The lives of the pre-born," added Wuthnow, "will depend on pro-life voters turning out to protect the innocent in every election in every state across the nation."

"The lives of the pre-born," added Wuthnow, "will depend on pro-life voters turning out to protect the innocent in every election in every state across the nation."