SCOTUS may overturn Roe v. Wade: Faith leaders react to the potential news

If the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court is true, the high court may soon be poised to strike down Roe v. Wade. The draft was written in early February, according to a Politico report. It remains unclear if the draft had been — or has been — rewritten or revised, as Fox News Digital has reported.

The Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 effectively legalized abortion nationwide.

Given the possible forthcoming opinion, Fox News Digital asked faith leaders across the United States to share thoughts about what a potential strikedown of Roe V. Wade might mean for this country.

Here is what they said.

‘Overjoyed … [but] grieve the political corruption’

Pastor Lucas Miles of Nfluence Church in Granger, Indiana — a faculty speaker as well at Summit.org and the author of "The Christian Left" — told Fox News Digital on Tuesday morning, "Standing in front of the United States Supreme Court last night [in Washington, D.C.] was nothing short of historic. Roe has stood for nearly 50 years, and yet it appears, it may be, on the verge of being overturned."

"As a pastor, conservative and pro-life advocate, I’m overjoyed with the possibility," he also said, "while at the same time I grieve the political corruption that exposed itself in our justice system with the unprecedented leak of the court briefing on the issue."

Pastor Miles added, "Without a doubt, all eyes and prayers will be focused on the court until further clarification is given."

‘Answer to many years of prayer'

Writing on Twitter on Monday evening, Rev. Franklin Graham of Samaritan Ministries and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, who is based in North Carolina, said, "Praise God!"

He added, "The Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, according [to] Politico, which received a supposedly leaked copy of the opinion draft."

"I don't know if this report is true," he also wrote, "but if it is, it is an answer to many years of prayer."

‘Finally someone is saying so aloud’

Jeff Myers, PhD, president of Summit Ministries in Manitou Springs, Colorado, told Fox News Digital, "Legal observers have known since the decision in 1973 that the legal reasoning was poor behind Roe vs. Wade. And the repair that the Casey case [in 1992] was supposed to be actually made things worse."

"Justice Samuel Alito [in the alleged draft opinion] is simply pointing out the obvious. The legal emperor has been naked for 50 years, and finally someone is saying so aloud."

Myers also said, "In the same way that [former FBI director] James Comey and others tried to embarrass the Trump administration by leaking sensitive information, someone at the Supreme Court leaked Justice Alito’s draft to create a national uproar with the goal of getting the justices to rethink their decision before it is finally released."

Added Myers, "This is straight out of the leftist playbook. When it’s revealed who this leaker is, they will be revered as a national here." He also said, "To the progressive left, it’s a moral crusade to maintain abortion up to the moment of birth, or even beyond, as the ultimate law in this nation."

Bradford Betz and Tyler O'Neill of Fox News Digital contributed reporting to this article.