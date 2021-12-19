Festive eggnog pancakes with whipped cinnamon-nutmeg butter: Recipe

It’s time to upgrade your holiday pancake routine. How does adding eggnog to the mix sound? If you’re like us, you’re nodding your head.

"I love serving festive eggnog pancakes at Christmas because they are easy, and you can make them ahead and warm/serve them as needed. Just pop them in an oven set to ‘warm’ or you can even microwave them for 20-30 seconds," says Alea Chappell of Trendgredient.

Chappell tops these pancakes with whipped cinnamon-nutmeg butter and hot "drunken" maple syrup mixed with bourbon.

"The best part about this recipe is that the pancakes are cooked in festive holiday shapes!" she adds.

Festive Eggnog Pancakes by Alea Chappell, Trendgredient

Makes 6 servings (24 small pancakes)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Eggnog Pancakes

1.5 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 large egg beaten

3 tbsp. salted butter melted and cooled

1 1/4 cups eggnog homemade or store-bought

3/4 cup whole milk

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

Non-stick spray

Metal cookie cutters of your choice

Cinnamon-Nutmeg Whipped Butter

1/2 cup butter softened (1 stick)

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

Drunken Hot Maple Syrup

1 cup maple syrup

1 tbsp. bourbon

Directions:

For The Pancakes

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk dry ingredients together: flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Whisk wet ingredients into dry ingredients: egg, butter, eggnog, milk. The batter should resemble cake or muffin batter but should pour relatively easily. Pour pancake batter into a large liquid measuring cup with a spout. Spray the interior of your cookie cutters liberally with non-stick cooking spray. Place them on the bottom of a skillet. Heat skillet to medium-low. Gently drizzle pancake batter into each cookie cutter, filling the cookie cutter about halfway. Place a lid on top of the skillet. Cook for 3-4 minutes. After 3-4 minutes, lift the lid and flip cookie cutters/pancakes using tongs. Be careful not to burn yourself! If the cookie cutter releases the pancake during this step, don't worry. Just remove the cookie cutter and flip the pancake to cook it on the opposite side. Place lid on the skillet for 1-2 minutes. Using tongs, remove fully cooked pancakes from the skillet. Allow it to cool slightly and, using the back of a small spoon and tongs, punch out cooked pancakes from the cookie cutters. Repeat steps with the rest of the pancake batter. For best results, wipe the skillet out with a dry paper towel between batches. Wipe off any residual pancake crumbs from cookie cutters and spray them liberally with cooking spray between batches as well.

For The Whipped Cinnamon-Nutmeg Butter

In a small mixing bowl, combine butter, cinnamon and nutmeg. Using a hand mixer fitted with 2 beaters, whip butter until it becomes light and fluffy – about 1-2 minutes.

For The Hot Drunken Maple Syrup

In a small saucepan, combine maple syrup and bourbon. Place saucepan on a burner set to low and gradually heat mixture until it is time to serve.

Note: Omit bourbon if kids are present. I still suggest heating the maple syrup on the stove – it just makes the whole dish feel more festive and special.