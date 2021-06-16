Cheating boyfriend gets dumped in Turkey by 2 women on his vacation: 'Heard every word'

They didn’t get mad, they got even.

Two women are making headlines for the elaborate and expensive revenge plan they put together for a cheating boyfriend, Kennedy News and Media reported.

Engineer Kristen Bishop, 33, and technical sales manager Sophie Miller, 26, planned a girls-only vacation getaway to Turkey, unbeknownst to their unfaithful partner, and confronted him about his cheating ways in an Istanbul airport.

TIKTOK VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN GLITTER-BOMBING CHEATING BOYFRIEND’S ENTIRE APARTMENT

The former boyfriend, who they are calling "Adam" (a false name to protect his identity), had been dating Bishop for eight months before his two-timing had been revealed.

According to Kennedy News, Miller contacted Bishop in March 2021 and left a voicemail explaining that she’d been dating Adam for nine months. The pair allegedly confirmed they were both seeing the same man over a FaceTime call that showed Miller inside Adam’s apartment.

Bishop’s learning of Adam’s betrayal just so happened to occur four days before the couple planned to travel to Turkey, she told the British news agency. It didn’t take long for the two Texas women to bond and hatch their revenge plan. The pair kept their exchanges private and traveled on separate flights in April.

WOMAN FAKED HER OWN WEDDING TO GET BACK AT EX-BOYFRIEND: 'I'M CRAZY'

"Sophie planned to come in on a different flight than we did," Bishop told Kennedy News. "We didn’t want to have him see her on the way there."

Both women convened in an airport bathroom and confronted Adam in one of the terminals with photographic evidence.

"His reaction was pretty stunned," Bishop explained. "He had never been speechless before, until that moment."

WOMAN DISCOVERS BOYFRIEND IS CHEATING FROM STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP, SHE CLAIMS IN VIRAL TIKTOK

Not only had Bishop and Miller broken off their relationships with Adam, 34, but they also informed him that all the reservations in his name had been changed to Miller’s, including a river cruise, Turkish bath and cave tour.

Adam was reportedly abandoned at the airport while Bishop and Miller spent more than a week visiting spots in Cappadocia and Istanbul.

"We really bonded over the eight-day trip and it's by far the happiest thing out of this unfortunate situation, that I found a great friend," Bishop told Kennedy News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Adam, the pair crossed paths with him a final time on their return flight to Houston.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We were actually sitting behind him on the flight back. That's a 13-hour flight," Bishop said. "We just sat there chatting, giggling and enjoying the flight, and he heard every word."